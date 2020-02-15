"There’ll be another series of This Time in the next 12 months," he told breakfast show host Zoe Ball.

The show, which aired its first series in early 2019, saw Partridge step in as co-host for the magazine show This Time, much to the chagrin of fellow presenter Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding).

(BBC) BBC

It was previously announced that a separate Partridge TV project is also in development, with the inept broadcaster on an epic road trip to document the British historical landscape.

As if all that weren't enough, a Partridge podcast will also be launching next month. Titled From The Oast House, it will comprise 18 20-minute episodes.

And to think that Alan once had to pester BBC director of programming Tony Hayers for another series...