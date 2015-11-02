Compare and contrast with the complete video below.

It's likely that someone simply forgot to turn on the soundtrack channel when they were outputting the trailer, and while it's a touch embarrassing it made it to the Internet, these things do happen.

RadioTimes.com recently saw the exact same issue during a Doctor Who panel at London Comic Con. An exclusive teaser of last weekend's The Zygon Invasion was initially shown sans sound effects – the taut, paranoid thriller had all the atmosphere of a mattress showroom, and the appearance of a hissing Zygon raised a laugh from the audience.

"Hopefully we have it fixed by Saturday," Moffat noted, more than a little annoyed.

They did.