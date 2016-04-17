This fan-made video shows you the first and last frames of your favourite TV series
From Friends to Breaking Bad, get ready to shed a tear in memory of these television greats
TV can be awesome, especially when it comes to the shows that have gone down in the annals of history as the greatest ever. We're talking The Sopranos, The Wire, Friends – the sort of series you throw a party for in order to see the final episode go out surrounded by your nearest and dearest.
Such shows often have memorable finales but the opening moments, conceived and filmed before any of their fame and fortune, are often just as poignant – as proven by this fan-made video which gathers together famous first and last shots.
For some, the start and end are mirror images. Like Mad Men...
And Lost.
For others, the frame zones in on an iconic location.
Or wows us with the sort of moment that stays with you for years to come.
We have Vimeo user Celia Gómez to thank for bringing them all together. With lilting piano tones in the background, and a huge dollop of nostalgia, be prepared to shed a tear in remembrance of some of TV's biggest hitters.
[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/161613650[/embed]
