How many seasons of This Country are there and how many episodes?

So far, two six-episode series and a one-off special called This Country: The Aftermath have been released. The BBC has also renewed This Country for a third series.

What is This Country about?

Cousins Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe have lived the small Cotswolds village for their whole lives. It’s the sort of place where calendar highlights include a scarecrow competition and a trip to the shops in Swindon.

Kerry and Kurtan try everything they can to break free from the mundanity, from joining a pyramid scheme to participating in a local football match, but things always seem to go awry.

The series has been lauded for its authenticity, honesty, spot-on characterisations of villagers, and ability to subtly comment on headier issues like disenfranchisement and opportunity without ever feeling didactic or clichéd.

Who is in the cast of This Country?

Big Mandy (ASHLEY MCGUIRE), Kurtan (CHARLIE COOPER), Kerry (DAISY MAY COOPER) in This Country (BBC) BBC

Daisy May Cooper won a BAFTA for her role as Kerry Mucklowe. Cooper appeared in ITV's Doc Martin before returning home to the Cotswolds to work as a cleaner alongside brother Charlie Cooper, her co-writer and co-star.

Other cast members include the siblings' real-life uncle, Trevor Cooper(Wizards vs Aliens), Olivier nominee Paul Chahidi (Christopher Robin) and Gerran Howell (Young Dracula).

Where is This Country set and where is it filmed?

Martin Mucklowe This Country (BBC)

This Country is set in a small, unidentified Cotswolds village.

The programme was filmed in the small Gloucestershire town of Northleach, which has seen an increase in tourism as a result of the series.

“My public toilets are quite popular,” local resident Tim told Cotswold Life. “The amount of people that go there now and have selfies taken!”

