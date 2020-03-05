The BBC series is a mockumentary following two cousins in a small Cotswolds village, exploring the unique nature of life in rural England.

The American version will adopt the same faux-documentary format, but moves the story from the UK to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio.

Holmes will play Kelly, an intimidatingly tough young woman with a heart of gold and the ambition to start her own business, while Straley will portray her cousin, nicknamed Shrub – whose anger issues get in the way of his genuine artistic talent.

More like this

American Pie actor Sean William Scott has already been cast as a priest from Minneapolis, while Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) will direct.

Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith are set to take on supporting roles – the former as Nadine, a successful local resident married to Kelly's old crush, and the latter as Big Mandy, the town menace.

It remains to be seen whether This Country will be picked up for a full season after the pilot is produced.

The UK version of the programme is currently airing its third and final season.

Advertisement

This Country (UK) is available on BBC iPlayer