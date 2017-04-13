To get a taste of exactly what those songs might be like, take a look at the official tracklist released hinting at which elements of the classic sitcom will be spoofed onstage.

Friends! The Musical! set list

The Only Coffee Shop in New York City

45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?

How you Doing, Ladies?

Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!

We were on a Break!

I’m Gonna Hump U

Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!

Will They or Wont They

The Ballad of Fat Monica

Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica

The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode

We’ll Always Be There For You

Frankly we can’t wait for the Janice number and “Will They or Won’t They” is sure to be a banger, and if RadioTimes.com had a New York bureau we’d be snapping up tickets in a flash.

As it is, we’ll have to leave it to our Stateside friends to get involved when they go on sale this June, with the musical starting at The Triad Theatre this autumn. And given the fact that the McSmiths (who have previously brought musicals based on Keeping up with the Kardashians, Saved by the Bell and 90210 to the stage) sometimes get original cast members from the shows they’re spoofing to appear, we’d say this will be a hot ticket for any 80s or 90s kid worth their salt.