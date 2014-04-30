In fact, Jean's gone as far as to call the impending fatality "the Yellow Wedding."

Jean announced plans to kill off one of the long-running show's major characters last October, adding as a clue that "the actor playing the character won an Emmy for playing that character."

And we've learned little more. Until now...

"People who reported on it then reported we were killing an iconic character. I'd like to say it's a great character, but I never used the word 'iconic'," Jean told TV Line. "It's a terrific character and it [happens in] our premiere this coming year."

He also added that the character might not be dead forever, saying: "We always have kind of a flexible reality."

So there you have it.

A "terrific" Simpsons character is going to die in the opening episode of season 26. It will be bigger than Game of Thrones. Call it The Yellow Wedding, if you will. But they might not be dead and buried for long...

The Simpsons is currently on Sundays at 8:00pm on Sky1

