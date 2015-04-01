The set features British comedy greats from the 1950s to the modern day, from Norman Wisdom and Morecambe and Wise to Spike Milligan and Victoria Wood.

60s double act Peter Cook and Dudley Moore join Britain's most successful female duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, with Billy Connolly rounding off the famous comedy roster.

A list of potential subjects was submitted to Royal Mail's Stamp Advisory Executive, before the set of ten went to the Queen for final approval.

More like this

Who knew Her Majesty had such good comic taste?

Andrew Hammond, Head of Stamps and Collectibles at Royal Mail, said, “For decades, the UK has long boasted some of the most influential and significant comedy talent in the world. This set of stamps rightly pays tribute to the comedians who have made the nation laugh out loud at their ground-breaking comedy genius.”

The stamps are on sale now and available at www.royalmail.com/comedygreats, by phone on 03457 641 641 and in 8000 Post Offices across the UK.

Have a scroll through the full set below:

Advertisement

968