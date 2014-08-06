Set in Oz, it revisits Will, Simon and Neil as they blow their student loans on flights Down Under to turn travellers (not tourists) and visit Jay, or as he likes to call himself nowadays “DJ Big Penis”.

But as we fell out of the cinema, wiping away our tears of laughter (and embarrassment), there was a lesson or two to be learnt from the boys and their tragic endeavours. Here are a few life tips we picked up along the way…

1. Always check a party is actually fancy dress before you turn up as Harry, Ron and Hermione.

2. Grindr is not a way of making loads of new friends. Unless you’re looking for a certain type of friend…

3. Jay’s Pussay Juice is probably not the most hygienic way to wash your hands.

4. Don’t feed McDonalds to dolphins.

5. If you want any chance of attracting the opposite sex, don’t name your vehicle the Mobile Virgin Conversion Unit. Or have Peter Andre’s face plastered across it.

6. The Sydney Opera House is not (we repeat, not) a spaceship.

7. If your girlfriend expresses a desire to lose weight, don’t buy her a Wii Fit.

8. By all means, get s**tfaced on your travels. But not literally.

9. If you happen to be driving through the outback, check you’ve got ample supplies of petrol and water.

10. A high-pitched guitar solo is probably not the best way to convince a girl to have sex with you.

The Inbetweeners 2 is out in UK cinemas now