Part of the problem, Jean explains, is that while guests like talk show host and former Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien appeared in Hollywood (if you haven’t seen him sing the Monorail song, you’re missing out), they can’t be expected to go on tour. “Our cast would definitely do it: Hank [Azaria] and Yeardley [Smith] and Nancy [Cartwright] love doing it. People like Conan did it as a favour, so I don’t think he would do it again necessarily, so we would have to fill that gap.”

Any ideas for who could take his place? “If we did it in London we would ask Ricky Gervais – a great musical Simpsons guest star – if he would do it here.“

Advertisement

Somebody get Gervais on the line. This needs to happen.