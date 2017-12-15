The Simpsons predicted Disney's Fox takeover
The show has foreseen Trump's presidency, the FIFA scandal, the three-eyed fish... whatever next?
Nearly 20 years ago, The Simpsons saw the future and predicted Disney’s takeover of Fox.
In the episode When You Dish Upon A Star, from November 1998, a sign is shown outside a building, saying: “20th Century Fox, a Division of Walt Disney Co.”
- 7 times The Simpsons predicted the future
- Composer Alf Clausen departs The Simpsons after 27 years
- The Simpsons update their Donald Trump prediction in new episode
This ownership became a reality on Thursday when Walt Disney bought a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion (£39bn).
Many have pointed out that this is far from the first time The Simpsons has seen into the future.
Not only did they foresee Trump taking office in the White House, but the show also predicted the FIFA scandal and Greece’s financial crisis…
More like this
And it doesn’t end there – The Simpsons also foretold the horse meat scandal, people (aka Homer Simpson and Miley Cyrus) swinging on wrecking balls and the three-eyed fish.