This ownership became a reality on Thursday when Walt Disney bought a huge chunk of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion (£39bn).

Many have pointed out that this is far from the first time The Simpsons has seen into the future.

Not only did they foresee Trump taking office in the White House, but the show also predicted the FIFA scandal and Greece’s financial crisis…

More like this

Advertisement

And it doesn’t end there – The Simpsons also foretold the horse meat scandal, people (aka Homer Simpson and Miley Cyrus) swinging on wrecking balls and the three-eyed fish.