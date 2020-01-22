Gary Janetti (Family Guy) will serve as writer and producer as well as voicing the main character, backed up by an all-star cast assembled to bring the rest of the royal family to life.

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) will star as Prince Harry with Condola Rashad (Billions) as Meghan Markle, while Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Lucy Punch (A Series of Unfortunate Events) will play Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Rounding out the main cast are Tom Hollander (Rev) pulling double duty as both Prince Charles and Prince Philip, with Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter) as Queen Elizabeth II and Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as royal butler Owen.

The Prince promises to take a sharp satirical look at the inner workings of the Windsors, following young George as he navigates life as royalty while dishing out juicy gossip on his famous relatives.

The series was inspired by Janetti's Instagram page, which features posts that poke fun at media coverage of the royal family.

In the United States, The Prince will land on streamer HBO Max, but may find a different home in the UK where that service is not yet available.

Janetti said: "I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," in a reference to the network's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The Prince is expected to debut later in 2020