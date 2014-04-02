The Pink Panther is set to return to cinema screens in an animated/live-action hybrid; one that will focus on the cartoon panther from the classic title sequence rather than the main character, Inspector Clouseau, of the comedy films.

The panther, created by Blake Edwards, became the icon of the series' 11 film history, which originally starred Peter Sellers (and, in its critically panned modern day incarnation: Steve Martin) as the inept French detective. Despite merely being named after a jewel in the original 1963 film, the star of the title sequence took on a life of his own thanks to a distinctive look, and iconic theme music.