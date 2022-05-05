The Other One star discusses impact of season 1 "bombshell"

And to complicate matters further, Cathy and Callum locked lips on a drunken night out (before they learned the truth, we should add), which is bad news for them, but great news for us as we await the fallout in season 2 .

In the first season of BBC comedy The Other One, Cathy (Ellie White) and Cat (Lauren Socha) were still adjusting to the news that they shared the same dad when it emerged that they also had a secret brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers).

Chatting about where we find the characters in the show's second outing, White said: "Cat is desperate to have a relationship with her brother, as she was desperate to have one with Cathy, who's obviously much more sceptical because she's potentially just committed incest and wants to run away from that issue ASAP.

"In terms of the mums [Marilyn and Tess], they are coming to terms with each other a little bit more. And there's obviously a new mum [Angela played by Michele Austin] and she is really angry that she's been brought into this mess. There's whole new dynamics and many more things to juggle. It's very exciting."

Angela (MICHELE AUSTIN), Tessa (REBECCA FRONT), Cathy (ELLIE WHITE), Cat (LAUREN SOCHA), Callum (CHRISTOPHER JEFFERS), Marilyn (SIOBHAN FINNERAN). BBC/Tiger Aspect productions Ltd/Joseph Scanlon

Jeffers, who stars as Callum, added: "He's got his little family – his mum, dad and him. Everything's great and then all of a sudden, this bombshell hits and not only has he kissed his sister, but now he can't trust his mum. And how does his dad feel about it?

"This asteroid lands in the midst of his life. There are just so many things to deal with."

Will Callum be able to make sense of his new-look life and embrace the madness?

"He doesn't have a choice," said Jeffers. "Cat has got her talons into him [laughs]. She's having this relationship with him whether he wants it or not. And he doesn't really have a chance to process it.

"It's straight down the slide and into the chaos with everyone else and all their chaos. He's straight into the thick of this messed-up family, which actually might turn out to be a good thing for him, even if he doesn't think so [at first]."

The Other One season 2 arrives on Friday 6th May at 9:30pm on BBC One, with all episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

