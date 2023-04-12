The new comedy show will follow the old-school Muppets band, The Electric Mayhem Band — including its famous members Dr Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice and Zoot — as they try and get to grips with the current-day music scene.

Disney Plus has released a new trailer for the upcoming comedy musical series, The Muppets Mayhem — and it certainly promises plenty of fun with the band.

Alongside The Muppets, the Disney Plus series also stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry and Saara Chaudry.

The new trailer opens with a bunch of guest stars reflecting on their own experiences growing up with the famous band, with drummer Tommy Lee joking: "The Mayhem? They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party."

"I grew up idolizing Dr Teeth," Lil Nas X adds, pointing to his teeth and joking: "I bought gold grills just to be like him."

The footage also gives fans a first look at Singh in action as music executive Nora, as she works with the band to record their first studio album.

"Let's get back to doing what you do best. I’m ready to roll with it," she tells the band, to which Dr Teeth replies: "Well good, 'cause we’re ready to rock with it."

Other guest stars slated to appear in the upcoming series include Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, deadmau5, Kesha, Morgan Freeman, Ben Schwartz, Ziggy Marley, Ryan Seacrest, Kristen Schaal, Zedd, Danny Trejo, 'Weird Al' Yankovic and more.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by Adam F Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes.

The Muppets Mayhem will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Wednesday 10th May 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

