Based on the memoirs of actress and comedian Emma Kennedy, the sitcom – set in the 1970s – follows the Kennedy family as they attempt to climb the social ladder on their Stevenage housing estate.

The series stars The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson, comedian Dan Skinner and child actress Lucy Hutchinson.

Despite an incredibly strong performance throughout the tournament, Gervais was no match for The Kennedys' excellent Twitter campaign.

Writer Emma Kennedy managed to assemble quite the crack team of tweeters, including The Great British Bake Off's Sue Perkins and broadcaster and writer Emma Freud.

The battle for glory isn't over just yet though - The Kennedys will now progress to the TV Show Champion finals, where it will battle for the TV Show Champion crown.