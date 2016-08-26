“Smart, handsome and cocksure, Vincent will happily break the rules if it guarantees a sale,” said the BBC. “It’s a story of dodgy shenanigans, scams and petty rivalries – alongside free-flowing drugs, cash and sex".

Also starring are Inbetweeners alumni Joe Thomas, who played Simon, and James Buckley, who played Jay, alongside Lauren O’Rourke (Drifters, This is England 90).

Ed Westwick said: “I am very excited to be stepping into the world of White Gold. It’s brilliantly crafted and very unique, a special piece. I'm sure a great road lies ahead and I couldn't be in better company than with the BBC and [producers] Fudge Park.”

Shane Allen, Head of BBC Comedy Commissioning and Channel 4's former comedy boss, added: “I’m delighted to be back in the ring with Damon as I absolutely adore his writing. These characters jump off the page and get you in a headlock. The story-telling combines raucous knockabout humour with a really powerful and emotionally engaging undertow.’”

Beesley said that the new commission would allow him to explore some very personal memories from his early life.

"I would like to thank the BBC and Shane Allen for giving us this glorious opportunity to recreate the Essex of my youth – a time before the invention of 'Essex girls' jokes, fake tan or TOWIE. A time when having double-glazed patio doors installed meant you were winning at life.”

White Gold is set to film in Essex this autumn for a BBC2 transmission next year.