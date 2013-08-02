Posting a message on Facebook the show confirmed that actors Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas will return for more bonkers antics:

“Dearest Facebook fwends - Beebedy beep beep - time for an Inbetweeners sequel update. As promised, you are now the first to know 'officially' that there's a new Inbetweeners movie coming your way next Summer. We can't tell you anything else right at this minute other than that Jay, Will, Simon and Neil are back and it's DEFINITELY happening.

"As soon as there's more info, we'll post it here like a sort of online golden easel outside Buckingham Palace. We're all very excited about working together and the film should hit cinemas early August 2014.

"Thanks for the continued support, we honestly wouldn't be doing this if we didn't feel the amazing support from you guys. We couldn't just leave it with the last words of The Inbetweeners being 'Oooh, I think I've shit myself'!”

Creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley also commented, "We couldn't be more excited to be making another Inbetweeners movie with Simon, Joe, James and Blake. Frankly it's pathetic how much we've all missed each other. A new chapter in the lives of the Inbetweeners feels like the very least we can do to thank the fans for their phenomenal response to the first movie."

Having (sort of) conquered Malia in the first film, there’s been suggestion the sequel may take the hapless gang to Australia, so be ready for more sun, sea, sand and probably no sex.