“It’s been so successful it’s hard to say, I just think it would be crazy not to," she told RadioTimes.com when asked about the prospect of The Inbetweeners Movie III.

“The boys are now men but we know and love them so well that we don’t really mind - we just kind of want to see what happens next don’t we?

“I think it should run and run you could do all sorts of things with them. I think in a few years' time you could see them going to each other’s weddings. There would be occasions for them to get together. Reunions and stuff. There seems all sorts of potential but I don’t know because I don’t write it. I wish I did write it, I wish I had the talent but I don’t.”

Asked about her role as the object of the teenage boys' lustful affection in the series which stars Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison as four friends on the cusp of adulthood, she said: “It’s an affectionate tag isn’t it really? It’s a privilege to be the country’s best known MILF, though I will be a GILF soon."

Stewart-Wilson, who has a son with her former husband, the comedian and actor Ben Miller, plays a “kooky novelist” in New Disney Channel series Evermoor, her first on-screen part with an American accent.

The four-part drama, Disney’s first large-scale UK drama commission, follows a "blended" American and British family as they settle in a spooky house in the country. Stewart-Wilson plays the mother of the drama's heroine, Naomi Sequeira's Tara Bailey, in the series which will begin airing on October 10.

Asked about her ambitions she said: “I have done comedy a good few years so I might get my teeth into something else, get back to my roots, maybe some theatre.”

Evermoor will begin airing world-wide on the Disney Channel on October 10