The trio are currently working on a big screen project, reportedly titled Connor4real, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Samberg set to play a rapper who, when his album flops, decides his only option is to re-form his old boy band. Buckley will play Sponge, a member of Samberg’s entourage, according to Hollywood insiders Deadline.

Facts about the upcoming film are scarce, but it will be produced by Knocked Up writer and director Judd Apatow and, rumour has it, is a parody of fluffy documentaries like One Direction: This Is Us and Justin Bieber's Never Say Never. Fellow Brit Imogen Poots is also being named in connection with the project, which officially went into production earlier this month.

As fans of star-studded musical parody, RadioTimes.com were already pretty excited about the prospect of a Lonely Island film. And Buckley appears to be an inspired casting choice. The Inbetweener and The Lonely Island are a match made in ungodly heaven.

If Jay had been in a band at Rudge Park Comprehensive we are 100% sure these are the kinds of songs he'd have been performing, probably to awkward applause at the end-of-year assembly...

(Contains explicit language and adult themes. Obvs.)