And yet in every Lane/Mrs Kim storyline there was no Mr Kim to be found, with his absence mystifying fans of the series for years. Would uber-Christian Mrs Kim really get divorced? If he’s passed away, wouldn’t they mention it? And where on Earth could he be otherwise?

But the mystery was not to last for long in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (many others were also solved…), with Mr Kim finally revealed in second episode “Spring” with a casual air that tipped a wink to the fans who’d wondered where he was all this time.

During Stars Hollow’s International Spring Food Festival, Rory and Lane are chatting when Lane spots her father. “Oh, hey, my dad’s here!” she says, with the two women waving off-camera….

…which then cuts to the long-awaited Mr Kim!

Sadly, fans wanting to know any more about the character (like how much he supported his wife’s strict rules or his daughter’s rebelliousness) didn’t get any answers, as the camera quickly cut away from him again. Looks like we might have to wait for more episodes (if they have them planned) for any of that.

Oh well – if nothing else, Mr Kim is proof positive that even in a small town like Stars Hollow it’s possible to fly under the radar.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is available to watch on Netflix now