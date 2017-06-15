The first trailer for Netflix sitcom Friends From College has arrived, featuring some of the biggest names in US comedy.

In the clip, main players Keegan-Michael Key (Obama’s “anger translator”), How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders and The Wonder Years’ Fred Savage are joined in the trailer by up-and-comer Billy Eichner and the incredible Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary to Alec Baldwin’s Trump on Saturday Night Live during the 2016 Presidential Election.

Check out the trailer below (warning: strong language).

The show is the brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Nick Stoller (Bad Neighbours, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement) and Francesca Delblanco, and it centres around a group of former Harvard students who reunite as misanthropic 40-somethings in New York City years after their graduation.

We're pretty excited about it.

Friends From College is released on Netflix on 14 July

