The show's creator, Charlie Covell, will write the new set of episodes, with Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther returning as the two troubled runaways at the heart of the story. The announcement was made via a video from the show's official Twitter account, which includes the closing scene from the season 1 finale. Check it out below, but beware of spoilers.

The End of The F***ing World season 1 saw neglected teen Alyssa (Barden) run away from home with apparent prospective serial killer James. It wasn't long before the two went Bonnie and Clyde, and found themselves on the lam for real, leading to a disasterous finale (as evidenced above).

In the month since the series debuted (originally on Channel 4 late last year before picking up a global audience on Netflix in January) many have argued that it should have been one and done - citing its near-perfect ending in as evidence of this - but one season TV is a rareity nowadays.

That said, the decision does not appear to have been taken lightly, with rumours of a renewal swirling since the beginning of the year. Here's hoping Covell can take the story forward to new and exciting places when the show returns.

More like this

Advertisement

The End of the F***ing World season 2 is expected to debut in 2019