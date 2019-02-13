It seems Lisa McGee's comedy drama is still everything we know and love.

“In season two of Derry Girls it’s definitely bigger and braver,” Jackson recently told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party. “I would say there’s no second album fare.

“Lisa [McGee] has really outdone herself. Not to say same old same old, but the girls are definitely in the same situation, still a disaster, still a bunch of selfish teenagers, still getting themselves into trouble and thinking they’re right at all times.”

More like this

Advertisement

Derry Girls series two is expected to begin on Channel 4 in March 2019