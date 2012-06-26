Of the acquisition, Comedy Central UK MD Jill Offman said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Jon Stewart to his rightful home in the UK. The Daily Show is another example of our commitment to provide our viewers with the nest content from the UK and US.”

Documentary maker and long-time Daily Show fan Louis Theroux, who backed our campaign to get the show back on air, today commented to RadioTimes.com: "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is the gold standard of intelligent satirical news-based comedy. I am thrilled to learn that it has found a home on the UK airwaves."

Back in February, we asked More4 why – as the then rights holder – they weren’t prepared to bring the series back. A spokesperson replied: “In 2010, The Daily Show had an average share of 0.38%/96,000 viewers. It was a tiny audience and in terms of performance on a commercial channel, it just wasn’t big enough.”

In the US, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart is the longest-running programme on Comedy Central and has won 16 Emmy Awards since its debut in 1996.