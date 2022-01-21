The comedy caper – which has been written by award-winning pair Tom Davis and James De Frond alongside People Just Do Nothing trio Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, and Hugo Chegwin – tells the story of a daring heist set against the backdrop of 1980s London.

If you're a fan of Murder in Successville or People Just Do Nothing, then upcoming Channel 4 comedy The Curse should be right up your alley – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively reveal the trailer for the brand new series.

Davis, Stamp, Mustafa, and Chegwin star as a group of friends and amateur criminals who become involved in one of the biggest gold heists in history, and soon discover that they are very much in over their heads.

The trailer begins with a narrator setting the scene. "London, the early '80s," she says. "People were struggling to make ends meet, but these wallies were looking for a way to change their luck."

We then see the quartet planning the robbery, with Stamp's character explaining: "It's not a robbery as such, I just open the door and turn my back," before Mustafa's character insists: "That's still a robbery!"

And then the trailer shows the theft itself being pulled off – in a rather polite manner – with the gang appearing to get their hands on huge qualities of gold, a little more than they had originally bargained for.

A news report is subsequently heard explaining that "the Metropolitan Police are this morning investigating what is believed to be one of the biggest armed robberies of all time", before we see the group begin to deal with the dramatic fallout from their exploits.

You can check out the full 40-second clip below ahead of the trailer's debut on Channel 4 this Sunday (23rd January).

The cast for the series also includes Emer Kenny, while James DeFrond is in the director's chair.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis provided by Channel 4 reads: "A comedy caper set in London in the early '80s, following a gang of hopeless mates who, through their own stupidity and poor judgement, find themselves embroiled in one of the biggest gold heists in history."

No exact release date has been revealed for the six-episode show at this stage, but it is expected to air at some point in the near future.

The Curse is coming soon to Channel 4.