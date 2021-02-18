Helena Bonham Carter and David Mitchell join Greg Davies’ new comedy The Cleaner

BBC One has announced the cast for Greg Davies’ upcoming comedy The Cleaner, with the likes of The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show’s David Mitchell joining the series.

Written by and starring Taskmaster’s Davies, the six-part series follows Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician, as he scrubs crime scenes clean of any signs of death whilst dealing with some strange characters, “from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves,” the BBC teases.

Joining Bonham Carter and Mitchell in the cast are Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) and Layton Williams (Bad Education).

Casualty’s Zita Sattar, The Crown’s Georgie Glen, Ted Lasso’s Bill Skinner and Still So Awkward’s Esmonde Cole round out the supporting roles.

In a statement, Davies said of the cast announcements: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen.

“Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

The upcoming series is based on long-running German sitcom, Der Tatortreiniger, starring Bjarne Mädel as the titular crime scene cleaner.

The BBC announced the show back in August, but it is yet to confirm an official release date.

Aside from starring in The Cleaner, Davies is set to host Taskmaster‘s eleventh series this year, with stars Lee Mack, Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Sarah Kendall and Mike Wozniak competing.

