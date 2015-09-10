"There's a really special moment, despite all of the things that are happening, that I think makes Leonard and Penny — and especially their vows — truly a magical moment that I'm really excited about," Molaro tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The issue of Penny's secret surname is also avoided in the ceremony, says Molaro: "Obviously with her getting married, she will have a last name and I think we've delicately dodged hearing her last name in the premiere. And I think it's done in a way that is very much based in the story. It'll make sense when you see it."

However, their living arrangements are set to stay a little complicated, at least to begin with. "It's tricky, sure — Leonard and Penny need to move forward, but at the same time we have a broken-hearted Sheldon, who is sort of their little brother and child and it's tough to ignore that for them."

That aside, there's no denying that the ceremony and newly-wed life will be affected by Leonard's kiss with Mandy...

"I think when you're Penny, and you have an image that you've cultivated of a person for eight years now and those two things aren't aligning anymore — that can be a difficult thing to deal with."

According to Molaro, the drama, and Leonard's admission, is going to make a romantic wedding night "quite a challenge". Which is apparent in this season nine promo, as the experimental physicist attempts to carry his new wife over the threshold...

The clip also sees snippets of their low-key ceremony in Vegas, some seriously cute vows and the rest of the gang watching Leonard and Penny say 'I do' on the TV.

The Big Bang Theory returns to CBS on 21st September, and to E4 in the UK at a later date