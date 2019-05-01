The actor added: "And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words 'love' and 'gratitude' come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you."

It was also a significant day for Johnny Galecki, who has played fellow physicist Leonard Hofstadter since the very first episode. Along with a shot of the door to apartment 4B, he simply wrote: "More feelings than words can express."

His co-star Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali, shared a snap of the main cast having a group hug.

He wrote: "Thank you for your words. Thank you for your encouragement. Thank you for tuning in night in and night out. Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel. Thank you too, for the not so nice times. Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down."

The US sitcom launched in 2007 and is about to come to an end after 12 seasons.

The final episode will air on 16th May 2019 in the US, with a UK broadcast following on E4.