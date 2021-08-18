Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in new CBBC series The Beaker Girls

Dani Harmer will reprise the iconic role of Tracy Beaker once again for new series The Beaker Girls, which will premiere on CBBC and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Advertisement

A follow-up to the massively successful revival My Mum Tracy Beaker, which was streamed more than two million times in its first three days of release, the show will also see the return of Emma Maggie Davies as Tracy’s daughter, Jess.

Picking up where the last series left off, The Beaker Girls begins with Tracy and Jess enjoying their new responsibilities running a seaside junk shop called The Dumping Ground.

But things take a surprising turn when they cross paths with runaway teen Jordan (played by newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean), whose story prompts Tracy to consider becoming a foster parent – potentially bringing her life full circle.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Beaker Girls will see the return of several familiar faces including Jordan Duvigneau as Sean, Lisa Coleman as Cam, Montanna Thompson as Justine and Danielle Henry as Mary, while Alibe Parsons (Catastrophe) joins the cast as junk shop owner, Flo.

Tali Walters, genre lead at BBC Children’s In-house Drama, said: “The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Read more – Dani Harmer on 20 years of Tracy Beaker and reprising the role

“The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen to unveil their next chapter.”

My Mum Tracy Beaker marked CBBC’s most successful programme launch to date, attracting viewers young and old as it continued the story of Jacqueline Wilson’s legendary character.

Harmer has played the role since 2002, first on CBBC’s The Story of Tracy Beaker, again in 2012’s Tracy Beaker Returns and once more for this new generation of shows, with Wilson telling RadioTimes.com she was “born to play Tracy“.

Advertisement

The Beaker Girls will air on CBBC and BBC iPlayer later this year. While you’re waiting, check out what’s on tonight with our TV Guide.