Tamada, who played young Lara Jean in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, now plays the creative Claudia (played by Tricia Joe in the 1995 film of the same name) in the cast.

"Claudia is a super fun and bold girl," Tamada said. "She loves art and is obsessed with anything related to fashion. She also has a major sweet tooth as well.

"Claudia being an Asian American girl, I think so many people are going to look up to the show and appreciate the diversity that the show includes."

The young actress also revealed that the series has been given an update, with a focus on issues that are relevant to modern-day life.

"I can't say too much, but I think it covers lots of modern-day problems that everybody around the world is facing," she said in an interview with Digital Spy.

"I think this is such a great way for people to see the problem [on screen], and then kind of see how the girls figure out how to solve the problems and also apply that to their real lives as well."

Netflix announced that the 10-part series The Baby-Sitters Club will arrive on Friday 3rd July 2020 for subscribers. Check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide