Who are the members of The Baby-Sitters Club? Character and cast guide

Netflix has rebooted the beloved book series The Baby-Sitters Club by Ann M. Martin, with a new TV adaption featuring a modern-day twist and a fresh ensemble cast.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club, including character and cast bios, and details on who played which character in the beloved 1995 film of the same name.

Sophie Grace plays Kristy Thomas

Who is Kristy Thomas? An outgoing middle-schooler who is president and found of “The Baby-Sitters Club,” alongside fellow founding members Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey.

In the books she’s referred to as a “tomboy” and wears mainly sports gear, including baseball caps and sweatshirts. Her biological father walked out on the family when she was six, so she lives with her mother, step-father, and multiple brothers and step-siblings.

Kristy was played by Schuyler Fisk in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Sophie Grace before? The young actress previously appeared in the TV film Terror in the Woods.

Malia Baker plays Mary Anne Spier

Who is Mary Anne Spier? Secretary for “The Baby-Sitters Club”, she’s organised, shy, and clever, and is best friend to Kristy. The pair were neighbours in the books until Kristy’s mother married Watson, and moved the family.

Her mother died when she was young, and she was raised by her grandparents and her father, who later remarried. She has a step-sister, Dawn.

Mary Anne was played by Rachael Leigh Cook in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Malia Baker before? Baker played Young Anna in The Twilight Zone, and in episodes of The Flash and A Million Little Things.

Momona Canada plays Claudia Kishi

Who is Claudia Kishi? Vice-President of the club, Claudia is incredibly creative in the books, with hobbies including writing, painting, drawing, sculpting, and reading Nancy Drew novels. She believes that the only member of her family who understands her is her grandmother, Mimi.

Claudia was played by Tricia Joe in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Momona Canada before? Fans of the Netflix sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, you might recognise Canada as the young version of Lara Jean, a role she’s set to reprise in the third film of the series.

Shay Rudolph plays Stacey McGill

Who is Stacey McGill? Stacey (full name Anastasia) is a New Yorker who moves to Stoneybrook and becomes close friends with Claudia, bonding with her over their shared love of fashion. She has diabetes (something she was embarrassed about in the books) and is Treasurer of the club.

Stacey was played by Bre Blair in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Shay Rudolph before? The actress played Maya in Lethal Weapon, and as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer.

Xochitl Gomez plays Dawn Schafer

Who is Dawn Schafer? Dawn joins Stoneybrook Middle School in the middle of the seventh grade, and becomes friends with Mary Anne – and later step-sisters when their respective mum and dad meet and marry, something which causes Mary Anne’s best friend, Kristy, some jealousy.

Dawn was played by Larisa Oleynik in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Xochitl Gomez before? The actress has starred in multiple short films, in addition to Roped, Gentefied, and Shadow Wolves.

Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer

Who is Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer? Kristy’s mother, who in the books has three sons in addition to Kristy, and who marries Watson Brewer.

Elizabeth was played by Brooke Adams in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have seen Alicia Silverstone before? “As if!” Of course you’ll recognise Alicia Silverstone as Cher, the spoilt heroine of the classic 1995 teen flick Clueless (a role she won after starring in the iconic music video for Aerosmith’s “Cryin'”). She’s also starred in the likes of Batman & Robin, Love’s Labour’s Lost, Stormbreaker, Tropic Thunder, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Mark Feuerstein plays Watson Brewer

Who is Watson Brewer? Kristy’s step-father, and husband to Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer.

Watson was played by Bruce Davison in the 1995 film of the same name.

Where have I seen Mark Feuerstein before? He’s starred in the likes of Sex and the City, Prison Break, the TV series The West Wing, and Royal Pains.

