Clueless TV spin-off in the works by Will and Grace writers

But does the 90's classic really need a makeover?

Clueless Alicia Silverstone & Stacey Dash © Paramount Pictures Intl

Cult 90’s classic and pop culture phenomenon Clueless taught us all about the importance of a makeover (and mood lighting, of course) — but now it looks like the 1995 film itself will be getting its own makeover, with a TV reboot in the works.

The remake is pitched as a “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video,” with as many Instagram trends as possible crowbarred into the series, including oat milk lattés, Air Jordans, Millennial Pink and teeny-tiny sunglasses.

But before you dismiss it as a full-blown Monet, the new series won’t be a straight-forward remake of the original plotline, instead focussing on Cher’s best friend and sidekick, Dionne (both named after great singers of the past who now do infomercials).

Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash in Clueless© Paramount Pictures Intl
Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash in Clueless (Paramount Pictures Intl)

According to Deadline, the high-school-set show will follow Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the original film) following Cher’s mysterious disappearance. “How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school,” asks the show’s synopsis, “while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?”

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), if picked up the series will air on CBS in the US (no news yet for UK viewers).

Do you think a modern-day Clueless could work? Or are you totally buggin’?

Clueless

(Screenshot, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

