Agnes Brown will be back in the building. The BBC have announced that All Round To Mrs Brown’s is set to return for its second run next year, meaning more close-to-the-edge celebrity interviews, ad-lib shenanigans and, yes, probably further unexpected romances…

Just what changes, if any, the show will make to its format isn’t yet clear, but we do know that Chef Aly will be back in the kitchen and Agnes's neighbour Winnie will be dropping in at any time once again. We’ll have to wait to see whether The Cathy Brown Show will be returning to interview familiar faces, alongside Dermot and Buster’s efforts to make a success of their celebrity tours.