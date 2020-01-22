One of the first to make a statement was Sir Michael Palin, a fellow Python member who told PA that Jones was the "most wonderful company you could wish to have."

Another comedy icon from the Monty Python group, John Cleese, described Jones's work on Life of Brian to be "perfection".

Other famous names to pay their respects to Jones include director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), comedian Stephen Fry and Good Omens author Neil Gaiman.