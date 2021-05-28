Tamsin Greig pays tribute to her co-star Paul Ritter in touching opening to Friday Night Dinner documentary

Tonight’s celebration of all things Friday Night Dinner on Channel 4 kicked off with an emotional tribute to Paul Ritter by his co-star and on-screen wife Tamsin Greig.

Advertisement

Airing alongside three fan favourite episodes, the documentary special Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel sees cast, crew and celebrity fans celebrating a decade of the hit sitcom.

Ritter – who played eccentric dad Martin Goodman in all six series – passed away in April aged 54, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. While much of the documentary was shot before he died, Greig later filmed a special introduction celebrating the late actor.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Her full introduction was as follows:

“It is difficult to believe that it’s 10 years since the transmission of the very first episode of Friday Night Dinner – but to celebrate that momentous occasion, myself, other members of the cast and a few surprise guests have come together to make this documentary.

“I’m sure you know that very recently we lost our dear and most cherished friend Paul Ritter who plays Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. We all miss him terribly – an incredible actor, a true friend and a lovely human being.

“Sadly at the time of making the documentary, Paul was pretty unwell and to be honest – and don’t tell the producers this – but I did try and persuade him not to do the interview. But it is testament to Paul’s courage and generosity and dignity and complete lack of vanity that he wanted to participate in the documentary, to do an interview, and to really celebrate this little world that he’s been a part of and that he’s enjoyed so much over the years.

“So I know that Paul would want us all to sit back and laugh and enjoy this celebration of the FND universe and say, as we do, in his memory, shalom!”

Ritter himself appears briefly in the documentary to express his affection for Friday Night Dinner and his character Martin, calling the role a “great career gift”.

“I’d be nothing without him,” Ritter says. “He’s been absolutely everything to me and I have loved played him.”

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper: ‘Paul Ritter was the greatest actor I’ve ever met’

Advertisement

Friday Night Dinner is available to stream on All4 – visit our full TV Guide for more.