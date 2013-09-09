Yeah, her. Well, she's back. And she's getting her own series.

Australian writer and actor Chris Lilley is returning to BBC3 for a new six-part series with Ja'mie as the star.

Ja'mie: Private School Girl will follow the bitchy teen – played by Lilley – during her last few weeks of high school, as well as away from Summer Heights High and back in her old school, Hillford Girls Grammar.

"I find teenage girls endlessly funny," said Lilley. "So being able to write for and play the meanest bitch in school has been so fun. I can’t wait to show everyone what Ja’mie’s been up to."

BBC3 controller Zai Bennett added: "Ja’mie certainly made an impact with our viewers when she first appeared on the channel five years ago and I have no doubt she’ll provoke a great reaction in this new series all of her very own."

Ja'mie last graced BBC3 in 2008 as part of series Summer Heights High. Lilley's series Angry Boys was also aired on the channel in 2011.

Remind yourself of some of the manipulative school girl's best bits, as put on YouTube by a Ja'mie super fan:

