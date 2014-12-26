Arkwright’s nephew Ganville (David Jason) continues to be in charge, with tonight’s opening special seeing him struggle with the mind-boggling technology that is a money belt.

Boob jokes (“How well you are… both looking”) and goofy lines (“I think I may have dislocated my valuables”) ensure it’s as familiar as ever. And there was love in the air for Mavis as Granville turned matchmaker.

Was it a welcome return to the Yorkshire-based corner shop? Or is it time to put that till to bed? Let us know in the comments section below…