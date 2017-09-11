We have been assured that Coogan's "character" will survive this mishap and both Sky and the talent involved are keen to make another series.

But where next for our intrepid duo and their uncannily spot-on impersonations?

According to Sky sources, work on a new series is only likely to begin in a couple of years given the work commitments of those involved.

And the destination?

After Trips to the UK and Italy before The Trip to Spain, Sky has long hankered after a Trip to the US - but Brydon and Coogan are reportedly less keen on that.

The smart money is on a Trip… to Ireland.