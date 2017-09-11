Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eye up The Trip series four to Ireland
The Emerald Isle looks like it may be the next destination for the comedy duo
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon comedy The Trip made a successful transfer to Sky Atlantic earlier this year, with the duo touring some stunning Spanish spots in the latest run of the expertly-crafted comedy directed by Michael Winterbottom.
The final episode ended with Brydon returning to England and Coogan finding himself in a spot of bother – his car was stranded and the last thing he saw was a convoy of Jihadists bearing down on him.
We have been assured that Coogan's "character" will survive this mishap and both Sky and the talent involved are keen to make another series.
But where next for our intrepid duo and their uncannily spot-on impersonations?
According to Sky sources, work on a new series is only likely to begin in a couple of years given the work commitments of those involved.
More like this
And the destination?
After Trips to the UK and Italy before The Trip to Spain, Sky has long hankered after a Trip to the US - but Brydon and Coogan are reportedly less keen on that.
The smart money is on a Trip… to Ireland.