"When I got an Oscar nomination for Philomena [the film he co-wrote, and starred in with Judi Dench], I thought, 'Well, I've definitely drawn a line under something.' So counterintuitively, I didn't want to do Alan because I had to do Alan; I wanted to do Alan because I wanted to do Alan."

And do Alan he has, with his radio and TV presenting alter ego back on the Beeb for a brand new TV series next year, following a documentary this Christmas celebrating his 25th anniversary.

Not that Coogan believes there's been a complete lack of Alan since his last series. "Unbelievably, you look around the world now and see that there are still broadcasters with full-on red-blooded Alan-like attitudes."

But there'll only ever be one Alan Partridge.

