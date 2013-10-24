Funny celebrity faces Sally Philips, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Solemani, Jessica Hynes, Hugh Dennis, Richard Hammond, Charlie Higson, Rebecca Front, Kevin Eldon, Stephen Mangan, Harry Enfield and Jack Dee (phew!) are getting ready to read you a bedtime story. But forget those fond childhood memories, late night satirical show Crackanory is set to stamp all over everything you remember about story time show Jackanory as a kid.

As this clip says: "There was nothing quite like a bedtime story. But then we grew up and became accountants, carpenters and burglers."

Times have changed. "Tales of murder, madness and humour so twisted it'll give you vertigo" are the order of the day now. And these storytellers are on hand to deliver...

Thought that was a little creepy? You haven't seen anything yet...

Crackanory will air on Dave later this year

