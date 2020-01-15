All four series of Him & Her are now available on BBC iPlayer, with Mum's third and final series being repeated on BBC Two starting this week.

Golaszewski has ruled out reviving either show, so what's next?

Stefan Golaszewski with Peter Mullan on set of Mum

Confirming that he'd started working on a new project, he told RadioTimes.com: "It's that I can talk about, I’ve taken it very slowly. We had our third baby just before Christmas, so I had the summer off. And then I got to work in the autumn, and then took two months off with the baby. So I’m now just getting back into things properly...

"Also, it was so hard making Mum series three. It was really, really hard. So I needed a bit of time to recover from it, really.

"So, yeah, things are hopefully now starting to – the wheels are starting to turn."

Fingers crossed for more big laughs and heartbreaking moments akin to his previous two shows, whenever and wherever this new project lands – though a BBC One series might feel like a natural progression after Him & Her (which first aired on BBC Three) and Mum (BBC Two), Golaszewski says he has no particular ambition to make that leap.

Him & Her – Sarah Solemani and Russell Tovey BBC

"I don’t really think about it in terms of that," he said. "I just write what I feel the need to write, and then see what happens. If I wrote something and somebody thought it was appropriate for BBC One, then obviously that would be great, because it’s nice to have access to as wide an audience as possible.

"But the most important thing for me is always just being able to do what’s right for the idea, and what’s right for the audience. What was nice about BBC Three with Him & Her is that there was no huge pressure on it. There was no great exposure to the show until right towards the end, and even then, most people had never heard of it. It was a nice way to learn and to grow.

"And with Mum as well, even though the viewing figures were really good, there was no huge pressure on the viewing figures to be whiz-bang or anything. So you can just follow an idea at a glacial pace, which is right for the show.

"Considering what normally happens in TV, the most important thing for me is to be allowed to make what I want to make, the way it needs to be made. So it doesn’t really matter to me what channel."

Mum series 3 is being repeated on BBC Two from Thursday, 16th January at 10pm