His death was announced by Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Centre on 26th May – which states that he died on 16th of May.

Former US Office star Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on Monday evening (4th June) with a clip from the show, in which Hank (Dane) reluctantly inducts him as the "official" security supervisor of the branch under Michael's (Steve Carell) orders.

"RIP Hugh Dane, AKA Hank the security guard," he wrote. "He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him."

Carell followed suit shortly afterwards, retweeting Wilson's tweet and adding: "what a terrific guy."

Mindy Kaling wrote: "Hugh Dane was one of the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him."

Check out further tributes to the star, who also featured in TV shows such as Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Curb Your Enthusiasm across a 25+ year career, below.