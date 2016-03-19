Sport Relief 2016 has broken its own record and raised an impressive £55,444,906 on its first night, £4 million more than its previous personal best.

Airing on BBC1 and BBC2 on Friday night, the charity extravaganza showcased impressive celebrity sporting feats, including Jo Brand's 136-mile walk across the UK from east to west, Radio 1 DJ Greg James's five triathlons over five consecutive days in five different cities, and Eddie Izzard's incredible ongoing series of 27 marathons in 27 days. With 'just' three to go, the comedian has already raised well over £500,000.