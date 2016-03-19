Sport Relief raises record-breaking £55 million on first night
The charity extravaganza of comedy and sport beat its own personal best
Sport Relief 2016 has broken its own record and raised an impressive £55,444,906 on its first night, £4 million more than its previous personal best.
Airing on BBC1 and BBC2 on Friday night, the charity extravaganza showcased impressive celebrity sporting feats, including Jo Brand's 136-mile walk across the UK from east to west, Radio 1 DJ Greg James's five triathlons over five consecutive days in five different cities, and Eddie Izzard's incredible ongoing series of 27 marathons in 27 days. With 'just' three to go, the comedian has already raised well over £500,000.
And of course there were the comedy moments too, including David Walliams and Gary Lineker's dubious turn as a presenting duo, Walliams's obligatory revival of drag character Emily Howard alongside footballer Peter Crouch, the return of Michael Crawford as Frank Spencer in a Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em sketch that also featured tennis brothers Andy and Jamie Murray, and Idris Elba and Ruth Watson reunited as tough cop Luther and his former friend/nemesis Ruth Watson.
Fundraising will continue on Sunday as the Sport Relief Games sees ordinary people across Britain taking on a range of challenges in aid of the most vulnerable in both the UK and around the world.