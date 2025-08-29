A source told the industry trade publication that Parker and Stone's determination to ruffle the Trump administration's feathers "means this year's episodes need more time than usual to put together, to finish".

The anonymous figure, described as "close to the producers", added: "So much happens right now in just one day with Trump. No one's going to sacrifice getting it right, even if we have to push getting it to air, and if that makes the season longer, so be it."

While another change of plans is possible, it seems the vision at the moment is for a 10-episode season spread out across 20 weeks, which would point to a finale landing in early December.

When is South Park season 27 episode 4 released?

South Park season 27 episode 4 will air at 10pm on Thursday 4th September 2025 on Comedy Central UK.

That's only one day later than the US premiere, meaning fans will be able to keep up with the latest headline-making moments.

Alternatively, South Park season 27 episodes head to Paramount Plus shortly after their television broadcast, for those who'd rather watch at their own pace.

How many episodes are in South Park season 27?

South Park season 27 will consist of 10 episodes in total, making it the longest run since season 23 back in 2019.

Hopefully, the schedule will find a consistent rhythm moving forward, after a rocky start as contract negotiations were finalised.

South Park season 27 release schedule

The current projected air dates for South Park season 27 are as follows, although these are subject to change as the creators scramble to keep up with the modern news cycle.

South Park season 27 episode 1 – Sermon on the 'Mount – Thursday 24th July 2025 (out now)

South Park season 27 episode 2 – Got a Nut – Thursday 7th August 2025 (out now)

South Park season 27 episode 3 – Sickofancy – Thursday 21st August 2025 (out now)

South Park season 27 episode 4 – title TBC – Thursday 4th September 2025

South Park season 27 episode 5 – title TBC – Thursday 17th September 2025

South Park season 27 episode 6 – title TBC – Thursday 2nd October 2025

South Park season 27 episode 7 – title TBC – Thursday 16th October 2025

South Park season 27 episode 8 – title TBC – Thursday 30th October 2025

South Park season 27 episode 9 – title TBC – Thursday 13th November 2025

South Park season 27 episode 10 – title TBC – Thursday 27th November 2025

Where can you watch previous seasons of South Park?

The extensive South Park back catalogue is available to stream in its entirety on Paramount Plus, which you can also get as an added channel through Prime Video.

Earlier in July, all 316 episodes had briefly been removed from the streaming platform everywhere except the US due to a licensing issue – but fortunately a compromise was reached and they were later restored to the platform. Plenty to dip into, then!

