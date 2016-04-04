“We didn’t really want to have that big moment of ‘I’m out,’ you know?” Mr LaZebnik went on to say of the episode, which sees Smithers give up his unrequited affection for longtime boss Mr Burns and look for love elsewhere with the help of main character Homer.

“Instead, just have it be a big embrace — like everyone knows it.”

“I was the gayest little kid, and my parents knew that,” LaZebnik’s son Johnny added. “I told them I was interested in a boy. My parents were, like, ‘Yeah, we know.’

“The revelation that my father loves me is not much of a revelation, thankfully. He’s unbelievably accepting. We’re as close as a straight dad and a gay son could be.”

