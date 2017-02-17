It reads: “After three series, and a ridiculous amount of fun, the time has come to hang up our Elders’ robes. With no cliffhangers left dangling, and a Christmas Special as the cherry on top of our Yonderland cake, the decision has been made to close the portal for good.”

The eccentric family comedy was written by and starred the cast of CBBC's Horrible Histories: Mat Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

It follows bored Debbie Maddox (Martha Howe-Douglas), a stay-at-home escaping to adventures fantasy kingdom Yonderland, where most characters are puppets. It notably starred Stephen Fry as the show's villain Cuddly Dick.

Series one aired in November 2013, and the final series was broadcast in November last year, followed by a festive special on Christmas eve.