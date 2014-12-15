Six things you should know about the Derek special
From wedding bells to hospital beds, the final episode of Ricky Gervais's comedy offers a fitting farewell to Broad Hill...
Today, Derek will grace screens (both TV and computer) for the very last time. Writer and director Ricky Gervais is sticking to the tried-and-tested formula of two series and a special that worked so well for The Office as he bids farewell to "the first proper hero I have played" in an episode seen late last year on Channel 4 and now available (in an extended form) on Netflix.
So, what can we expect from our final visit to Broad Hill care home? Here are six things you should know...
There's a baby in the house
The episode kicks off with a baby paying a visit to Broad Hill – and no, it's not Hannah's... The little 'un acts as a nice contrast to the average age of the elderly residents, and as viewers we get to coo over a chubby-cheeked baby. What's not to love?
Derek dances
Ricky Gervais has a knack of creating iconic dances. After all, he is the man who brought us this...
In the special, Derek gets a chance to showcase his own moves and, while they're not as outlandish as Mr Brent's, they'll certainly raise a chuckle.
Wedding bells
It's no secret that Hannah (Kerry Godliman) and her beau Tom (Brett Goldstein) are set to walk down the aisle. The pair's relationship has had its ups and downs over the series, but they finally become man and wife in the concluding episode – and are forced to endure one of the worst best man speeches of all time. Trust us, your toes will be curling in your slippers.
Derek has a sleepover
Remember Derek's foray into online dating last series? Well, Tracey is still on the scene, enjoying quirky dates with Gervais's care home worker – and even braving a night in the caravan. But when it comes to sleeping arrangements, she draws the short straw...
Characters past and present make an appearance
By its very nature, Derek has seen lots of death. The care home for the elderly has bid farewell to a number of residents – including Derek's dad and Ivor the dog – during its two series, but next week will remember them all as we get a glimpse of Broad Hill's tribute to the dearly departed.
Kev takes a turn for the worse
Broad Hill's resident drunk pushes Hannah to her limits. But besides being on the receiving end of an earful, Kev (David Earl) also ends up in hospital in a dramatic turn of events. And look who shows up at his bedside...
The extended Derek finale episode is available on Netflix now
Watch our exclusive Christmas message from the set of Derek below...