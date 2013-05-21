He's no stranger to dressing up, having made his name in dark comedy The League of Gentlemen, but Mark Gatiss is almost unrecognisable in this feminine get up.

Advertisement

And the reason for his womanly attire? The 46-year-old – who is the brains behind Sherlock and also plays the detective's brother Mycroft – is playing a catty reincarnation of Hollywood star Joan Crawford, alongside Frances Barber as Bette Davis, for Sky Arts' Playhouse Presents... Psychobitches.