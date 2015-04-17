Sharon Horgan's comedy pilot Divorce, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, is to be made into a full series by HBO.

Advertisement

Set in New York, the sitcom is about a woman who decides her marriage is over, only to rapidly change her mind after finding that "making a clean break and a fresh start is harder than she thought.”

Sideways actor Thomas Haden Church will play her husband, while Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam will take the roles of her recently single best friends.

It's the first time Parker has appeared in an HBO show since her hit sitcom Sex and The City came to an end 11 years ago.

Horgan has been working on this series alongside her critically acclaimed Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe, which RadioTimes.com in January exclusively revealed had been recommissioned for a second series. She will not take a role in her HBO comedy but will act as showrunner.

More like this

Divorce will shoot in New York later this year.

Read more:

Sharon Horgan: I've mined my life for comedy

Advertisement

Loved Catastrophe? You'll love Pulling too

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement